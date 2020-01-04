CYPRESS — Sam Montoya, Anthony Criscione, Alexis Vajar and Jacob Sanchez led the A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team to a ninth-place finish at the 18th annual Cy-Fair ISD Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Montoya placed third at 220 pounds with Criscione taking fourth at 132, Vajar fifth at 182 and Sanchez seventh at 126. Consol’s Chris Mapp also went 4-2 at 160 followed by Andy Barnett (3-2, 138), Liam Wallace (3-2, 195), John Harris (2-2, 113), Zane Jackson (2-2, 145), Kwame King (1-2, 152) and Tony Taplin (0-2, 285).
The event featured 99 teams with over 64 wrestlers in each weight class.
Southlake Carroll won the team title with 189.5 points followed by Rockwall (168) and Cypress Ranch (163). Consol finished 128 points.
For Consol’s girls, Sydney Perez went 3-2 with all three wins by pin.
