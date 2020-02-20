When David Salyer took over the A&M Consolidated wrestling program seven years ago, he spent a lot of his time pounding the hallways hoping to interest students in joining the team.
He had just seven students sign up for his athletic period the first year. That filled only half of the weight divisions at any competition.
On Friday, Salyer will be coaching seven Tiger wrestlers in the Class 5A state tournament at the Berry Center in Cypress.
“When I first came here there was hardly anybody left who had wrestled,” said Salyer, who had been an assistant at Bryan. “Maybe three of them had experience, and I’m thinking, oh my gosh, what do I do, so I’m going everywhere, going to middle schools to try and get it rolling a little bit.”
To say the Tigers have it rolling now would be an understatement. Consol’s boys showed their depth by advancing a wrestler to the Region II tournament in all 14 weight classes, a first at Consol, and then ran away with the regional title.
“This is the fullest team and the most quality wrestlers that we’ve had,” Salyer said. “I don’t know if I have the highest caliber I’ve ever had, most elite, but Anthony Criscione can win state. Jacob Sanchez can win state. Alexis Vejar can win state. Those are three guys that can win state, but they are not as dominating as Harley Coons was. Hopefully they will be, because two have another year to wrestle.”
Coons went 38-0 and won the state title in the 160-pound division as a senior at Consol in 2017.
Criscione was the lone Tiger to win an individual regional title, wrestling at 132 pounds. Vejar (182), Gavin Word (106) and Zane Jackson (145) finished second, and Sanchez (126), Chris Mapp (160) and Danny Montoya (220) placed third. Conner George is an alternate at 120.
Only Dripping Springs (10) and Canyon Randall (eight) have more boys qualified for the 5A state meet.
“It definitely puts a little pressure on us but not pressure that is in a bad way,” Vejar said. “It’s more of a driving force to make us do better throughout. Having the third most boys at state is also a huge accomplishment for the team.”
Vejar is one of four Tigers making a repeat trip to state. Sanchez and Word, both juniors, went 1-2 last season, and Criscione made it two years ago as a freshman.
Vejar has been with the program for all four years. He had a background in Brazilian jiujitsu but, like the program he joined, had to come a long way to get where he is today in wrestling.
“As a freshman I was chubby, same weight at 180 pounds but I was just chubby,” said Vejar, who said “roly-poly” best described his physical stature then. “I knew how to throw people, because of jiu-jitsu but didn’t know much else about wrestling, and having that body didn’t allow me to do the best I could do at that time.”
Vejar is 36-5 this season with 22 pins. He credits much of his success and love for the sport to Salyer’s coaching.
“Coach Salyer has developed a really good program here at Consolidated that allows all the wrestlers no matter how much experience they have to be able to last really long,” Vejar said. “Other programs tend to not have that, so they get tired by the second, third round, and we are not. His environment here makes you feel like he’s addressing everyone but you specifically in every situation. Everyone has grown so much because of him.”
The Tigers have achieved two of their goals, winning district and regional. The final one is to place in the top three at state. Their previous best as a team is seventh.
“We better be higher than that,” Salyer said. “I do think everybody that is going to be wrestling should make the second day. There are hard matches, but if you lose the first one, you should win the next two, or if you win first and lose second, then they have good chance of winning the third match.”
The meet will open Friday at the Berry Center in Cypress. To make it to Saturday, wrestlers must win two matches. Wrestlers accrue points based on how far they advance with bonus points awarded for pins.
Salyer says a team with just three qualifiers could surprise the field and win the team title if those three wrestlers go deep enough into the competition, but he expects the top three places to come from Burleson Centennial, Frisco Centennial, Canyon Randall, Dripping Springs or Consol.
Consol beat Dripping Springs at the state duals, and despite facing mostly 6A competition in their nondistrict schedule, the Tigers boast some impressive individual records led by Criscione at 44-5, Montoya at 39-4 and Sanchez at 37-6.
Seven B-CS girls to compete at state
The only other wrestlers to qualify for state from Bryan-College Station’s four UIL high schools are girls. College Station leads the way with four participants. Emily Huber (110), Ariana Rodriguez (119), Anastasia Guerra (128) and Alex Guerra (185) give the Lady Cougars an opportunity to place high in the 5A standings. Consol freshman Sydney Perez qualified at 95 pounds. Rudder senior Makia English (165) will be making her third trip to state.
In 6A, Bryan’s Jennifer Thomas will wrestle in the 119-pound division.
