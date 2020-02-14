PFLUGERVILLE — Eight Tigers advanced to the semifinals as the A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team led the team standings after the first day of the Class 5A Region III meet Friday at Pflugerville Weiss.
Consol’s Gavin Word (106 pounds), Conner George (120), Jacob Sanchez (126), Anthony Criscione (132), Zane Jackson (145), Chris Mapp (160), Alexis Vejar (182) and Liam Wallace (195) won their quarterfinal matches to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
They helped the Tigers amass 97 points with Lucas Lovejoy in second at 76 and Highland Park third at 52.
Consol’s John Harris (113), Mason McDermott (170) and Sam Montoya (220) each won two matches, and Andy Barnett (138) and Cade Cannon (152) won one match Friday.
On the girls side, Consol’s Sydney Perez won her first-round match by pin over Kingwood Park’s Avery Blackler but lost in the quarterfinals by pen to Carrollton Turner’s Kelly Reyes. She rebounded in the consolation backet with a pin of Willis’ Isabella Rios.
