SCHERTZ — The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team won the third annual Black and Blue Invitational, co-hosted by Schertz Clemens and Cibolo Steele, on Saturday.
Consol scored 206.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Dripping Springs at 149.5.
Jacob Sanchez won the 126-pound division, while Anthony Criscione claimed the 132-pound class to lead the Tigers. Andy Bennett (138) and Sam Montoya (220) earned runner-up finishes, while Gavin Ward (106), John Harris (113), Zane Jackson (145) and Chris Mapp (160) placed third. Conner George (120) and Alexis Vejar (182) finished fourth.
Sydney Perez won the girls 95-pound division.
In JV boys, Trenton Johnson (140) and Mason McDermott (180) each won their division.
