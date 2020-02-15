PFLUGERVILLE — Nine Tigers qualified for state as the A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team won the Class 5A Region III title, while College Station and Rudder also had wrestlers advance to state Saturday at Pflugerville Weiss
Consol’s Anthony Criscione won the 132-pound class, while Gavin Word (106), Zane Jackson (145) and Alexis Vejar (182) placed second, and Jacob Sanchez (126), Chris Mapp (160) and Sam Montoya (220) each placed third. Conner George also finished fifth (120) to qualify as an alternate.
They helped Consol score 178.5 points, easily outdistancing Lucas Lovejoy (145.5) for the team title. Carrollton Creekview took third at 111.
Consol’s David Salyer was named the region’s boys coach of the year.
College Station had four girls advance to state. Ariana Rodriguez went 4-1 at 119 to advance along with teammates Emily Huber (110), Anastasia Guerra (128) and Alex Guerra (185), who each went 3-2. Also for the Lady Cougars, Lily Eager went 3-3. Abby Rodriguez went 1-2. Senior Allison Abbey and junior Daisy Eager competed, and College Station coach Dwight Mincher was named the region’s top girls coach of the year.
Rudder senior Makia English won the girls 165 title to earn her third trip to the state meet, which is set for Friday and next Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress. English also is planning to sign with the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, on Wednesday.
Consol’s Sydney Perez also advanced to state by finishing third in the girls 95 class.
Carrollton Turner won the girls team title with 103 points, while Waller took second (99) and Houston Northside third (96). College Station, Carrollton Creekview and Princeton tied for fourth at 81 points.
For the College Station boys, JC Wenger went 4-2 and finished fifth in his class to qualify for state as an alternate. College Station’s Sjon Pickett (145), Kellen Hapes (152), Kobe Pomykal (195) and David Nguyen (106) each went 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.