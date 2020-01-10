KATY — The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team beat Lamar Consolidated 45-12 and Katy Paetow 44-18 on Friday at Katy Paetow.
Consol’s Gavin Word, John Harris, Anthony Criscione, Andy Barnett, Zane Jackson, Chris Mapp and Alexis Vejar each went 2-0 over the two dual matches, while teammates Connor George, Cade Cannon, Liam Wallace and Tony Taplin each went 1-1.
Consol will compete in the Spartan Hall of Fame Tournament on Saturday at Katy Seven Lakes.
