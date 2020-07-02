Following the UIL’s recommendation, the College Station school district is suspending summer workouts and practices for extracurricular programs beginning Friday, the district announced via Twitter on Thursday.
The UIL urged member schools in a tweet Wednesday evening to stop conducting activities Friday as cases of COVID-19 have been spiking in several parts of Texas. That includes Brazos County, which reported 101 new cases Thursday to mark the seventh day over an eight-day period with 100 or more new cases.
The UIL’s guidelines, which include a suggested return date of July 13, are meant to help mitigate the spread of the virus in conjunction with the Fourth of July holiday.
The announcement from College Station ISD came hours before Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order mandating mask use in public areas, which also goes into effect Friday.
CSISD director of student activities Buddy Reed said he and other school district leaders believed it best to follow the UIL’s guidelines. Reed said there have been no documented cases of the virus nor symptoms in student-athletes or coaches this summer, noting that “three or four” students had been asked to self-isolate as a cautionary measure during the first few weeks of workouts.
“There’s been some districts that have been less fortunate than we are,” Reed said. “Our coaches have been wonderful and followed the protocols, so it’s worked out well for us. But we got the recommendation from the UIL, and they’ve been very supportive of what we’re trying to do. It’s just a little pivot, and moving forward I think everything is going to be OK. It’s not going to be the same, of course, but we’ve got to follow the recommendations of the UIL.”
Reed said that the school district plans on conducting workouts and practices again beginning July 13 but that the resumption of activities likely would follow any further guidance from the UIL.
A&M Consolidated football coach Lee Fedora said the strength and conditioning workouts, which began June 8, have gone “smoothly” with participants wearing masks indoors when in close proximity to others. One of the early adjustments coaches made was moving some of the weight-lifting stations outside to help groups maintain acceptable distance between each other.
Under school district guidelines, participants have their temperature taken upon arrival and conduct a symptom check before being allowed to participate, according to Fedora.
Both Reed and Fedora expressed the importance of following the UIL’s guidelines to both ensure the safety of students and faculty and also to be able to conduct extracurricular activities when school resumes. High school football and volleyball teams are tentatively scheduled to begin fall practices Aug. 3.
“With it being Fourth of July, a lot of people may be going on vacation,” Fedora said. “With the way the [virus] has been spreading, we want to make sure we’re [prioritizing] the safety of all our kids.”
Bryan athletic director Janice Williamson said Wednesday that her school district’s workouts and practices would be suspended Friday until July 13 following the UIL’s guidance.
Several Brazos Valley schools also said Thursday they already had temporarily suspended workouts and have plans to resume July 13, including Brenham, Navasota, Madisonville, Cameron, Hearne, Anderson-Shiro, Franklin, Lexington, Iola,, Bremond, Centerville, Leon, Snook and Mumford.
Burton has suspended its activities indefinitely.
Brazos Christian will conduct workouts Friday and take next week off before resuming July 13, while Allen Academy plans to continue its scheduled workouts.
“We continue to express to our student-athletes and coaching staff to take precautions this holiday weekend, so they may return healthy to resume workouts Monday,” Allen Academy football coach Adrian Adams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.