The A&M Consolidated baseball team dropped its season opener Monday as Conroe Oak Ridge scored six runs in the final three innings for a 6-2 victory in nondistrict action at Tiger Field.
Consol (0-1) scored in the third inning to go up 1-0, but Oak Ridge (1-0) grabbed the lead with a three-run fifth inning off Consol reliever Cody Kingman. The Tigers cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the frame, but the War Eagles tacked on two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Consol starter Garrett Wright tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out five. Brandon Bishop went 2 for 3 with a walk, and Justin Conrad went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks and a run batted in.
Oak Ridge’s Colby Cooke pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Kenneth Berryman earned the win, tossing 2/3 innings and allowing a run. Kaden Deberardinis went 3 for 3 with a walk a double and an RBI.
Consol will host Lufkin and Willis in a doubleheader Thursday to open the Brazos Valley Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.