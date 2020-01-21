BRENHAM — A&M Consolidated’s Cierra Gilbert had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in powering the Lady Tiger girls basketball team over Brenham 62-35 in District 19-5A play Tuesday night.
Mariya Scott added 11 points and Sarah Hathorn added 10 as the Lady Tigers (19-8, 6-2) moved into a four-way tie for first place in district with Rudder (24-4, 6-2), Magnolia West (23-7, 6-2) and College Station (20-7, 6-2).
Consol 62, Brenham 35
CONSOL (19-8, 6-2) — Cierra Gilbert 18, Mariya Scott 11, Sarah Hathorn 10, Claire Sisco 8, Kateria Gooden 6, Victoria Sheffield 5, Raven Gooden 4, Arionna Howard 3.
BRENHAM (8-20, 0-8)
A&M Consolidated 18 10 23 11 — 62
Brenham 10 5 10 10 — 35
Highlights: Gilbert 13 rebounds, 5 assists; Scott 7 assists
JV: Consol 33-8 (CONSOL — Kathryn Fix 9)
Freshman: Consol 43-30 (CONSOL — Zoe Rich 23)
Next: Magnolia at Consol, 6:30 p.m. Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.