The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team used good shooting and tenacity to overcome Rudder’s rebound-centric defense for a 51-48 win in District 19-5A play Friday at The Armory.
Consol head coach Wendy Hines yelled “rebound, rebound, rebound!” constantly throughout the first half, but the Lady Tigers were bombarded on the boards by Rudder’s 6-foot-2 power forward Deondra Young.
Unable to get past Young or handle Rudder’s out-of-character half-court defense at first, Consol had to dig deep for answers.
“We were definitely losing the boards,” Hines said. “I think it was at 23-7 at the half, and you don’t even need a stat to know that we were getting killed on the boards. We’re not the biggest team and we know that, but that shouldn’t be an excuse. We had make sure we’re putting a body on somebody after every shot.”
In the first half, seniors Mariya Scott and Jessica Ransom scored 23 of Consol’s 25 points. Scott made all five of the Lady Tigers’ baskets in the first quarter as Rudder built a 15-10 lead thanks to Keaundra Kelly’s 11 points.
Ransom started the second quarter with a basket before Rudder went on a 6-0 run with back-to-back layups from Tianna Mathis and Bryanna Turner and two free throws from Young.
Consol answered with its own 11-0 run. Ransom’s 3-pointer started it, and Scott took control from there with a layup and back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Lady Tigers their first lead at 23-21 with 4:16 left in the second quarter.
Young and Asani McGee regained the lead for Rudder with four free throws before Ransom tied the game at 25 with a layup as time expired in the first half.
Watching Scott and Ransom carry Consol in the first half didn’t surprise Hines.
“When Mariya and Jessica were freshman and I took over as head coach, I said, ‘We’re going to struggle, but by the time that you are seniors we’re going to be alright,’” Hines said. “I’ve told them that since the first day and I think they believe it. They came up big.”
The Lady Rangers took back the lead in the third quarter by outscoring the Lady Tigers 13-9 run while keeping Scott silent. But as the second half progressed, Rudder couldn’t slow Consol sophomores Sarah Hathorn and Claire Sisco, who combined for 23 points after halftime.
“We went into the game with the attitude that we were going to stop Mariya, and she hit some 3s on us early,” Rudder head coach John Shelton said. “In the second half we held her to one point, and I thought we would be able to contain the rest of them, but Sarah, she’s something else. She stepped up when she needed to. The biggest thing that we didn’t do is make shots right under the basket. We had shots over and over, and we missed those opportunities.”
Hathorn kickstarted the fourth quarter with a jumper and a steal and layup, while Sisco sweetened the deal with a 3 to give Consol a 41-40 lead before Rudder called a timeout with five minutes left.
Turner made a layup following the timeout as Rudder regained a one-point lead, and Scott tied the game at 42 with a free throw, her only point of the half. But as Rudder struggled to hit shots, Hathorn went on a personal 5-0 run.
Rudder’s Rakia Lee stopped the run with a layup after chasing a loose ball down the court. The Lady Rangers had a chance to get within a point but missed two shots and each attempt at rebounding the ball.
With 18.6 seconds left, Rudder had another chance to tie the game at 49 with Mathis at the free-throw line. Mathis, one of Rudder’s most accurate free-throw shooters, missed her second shot. Hathorn then sealed Consol’s win with two free throws with 12.8 seconds left.
Known for his fast-paced, pressing style, Shelton said he planned not to press Consol after losing to the Lady Tigers 50-49 on Jan. 7 in the first half of district play. Although the teams remained close throughout Friday’s game, not pressing proved to be a problem for Rudder in the second half.
“That first game we played them they got so many uncontested layups off the press,” Shelton said. “I felt like if we don’t give up those easy layups like we did the first game, then we would be alright. It obviously didn’t work.”
Consol will host College Station (23-7, 9-2) at Tiger Gym, while Rudder travels to Brenham (8-23, 0-11) for 19-5A games at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A&M Consolidated 51, Rudder 48
(Numbers after names indicate free throws made-attempted, points.)
CONSOL (22-8, 9-2) — Mariya Scott 2-6 17, Sarah Hathorn 5-5 17, Jessica Ransom 1-1 7, Claire Sisco 2-5 6, Cierra Gilbert 0-0 4.
RUDDER (25-6, 7-4) — Tianna Mathis 2-4 16, Deondra Young 7-8 11, Asani McGee 2-2 8, Keaundra Kelly 2-3 7, Rakia Lee 0-0 2, Bryanna Turner 2-2 2.
A&M Consolidated 10 15 9 17 — 51
Rudder 15 10 13 10 — 48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.