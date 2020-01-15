A&M Consolidated’s offense never got rolling, but it didn’t need to because the defense ran roughshod over Magnolia West as the Lady Tigers gutted out a pivotal 43-34 victory in District 19-5A girls basketball play at Tiger Gym on Tuesday night.
Magnolia West (21-7, 4-2), which returns a trio of first-team, all-district players from a one-loss league runner-up last season, took control early with an 11-1 run for an 18-8 lead. The Lady Mustangs had a trio of fastbreak buckets as the Lady Tigers (17-8, 4-2) turned the ball over or forced shots while trying to keep up.
“I told my team to wake up,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “We weren’t playing Lady Tiger defense, and you just can’t have an off night in this district. It’s too good.”
The Lady Tigers awoke in a big way by holding the Lady Mustangs scoreless for the final 6 minutes, 37 seconds of the second quarter and first 50 seconds of the second half. Frustrated Magnolia West lost seven turnovers and missed 10 shots, many inside the paint but Consol contested all of them.
“They’re a nice team and we knew that, so we had to up our defensive pressure,” Hines said. “We didn’t change a lot.”
The defensive effort allowed Consol to score 14 unanswered points for a 22-18 lead.
The run took a scrappy effort from several players as Magnolia West did a good job guarding Consol senior guard Mariya Scott on the perimeter, and points didn’t come easy inside because of Magnolia West 6-foot-2 power forward Kamryn Jones, the reigning 19-5A defensive most valuable player.
The Lady Tigers took a 19-18 lead into the dressing room at halftime when they forced a Magnolia West turnover and sophomore guard Sarah Hathorn hit a 10-foot jumper with a second left in the second quarter. It was Consol’s first lead since midway through the first quarter.
Consol sophomore guard Claire Sisco opened the third quarter by hitting the game’s first 3-pointer to push the Lady Tigers’ lead to 22-18, their largest of the game. It was made possible by an offensive rebound by the 5-foot Hathorn.
Magnolia West fought back by forcing four Consol turnovers in four minutes and tying the game at 22. The hard-fought third quarter included a potential go-ahead bucket by Magnolia West’s Kamari Portalis with 1:45 left getting waved off for a travelling violation, which Lady Mustangs’ coach Darcie Moore argued against to the point of getting a technical. Consol missed both free throws, though it did score on the ensuing possession with Victoria Sheffield making a layup off Scott’s pass.
Magnolia West got in position to take a lead into the fourth quarter when Jones banked in an 8-foot turnaround jumper with 30 seconds left for a 29-28 advantage.
Consol missed a layup, but instead of Magnolia West setting up to take the last shot, Jones slightly pushed Scott right in front of an official as they crossed midcourt. Jones, called for her third foul, looked to Moore who was nodding her head that indeed it was foul.
Jones, who has signed with Houston, then drew her fourth foul less than 10 seconds later. She watched from the bench as Hathorn hit an 11-footer just ahead of the third-quarter buzzer for a 30-29 Consol lead.
“Mental mistakes,” Moore said. “[Jones] knows she messed up there. And losing her, that’s big. That’s our big player, so in losing her, that kind of discombobulates us.”
Magnolia West’s offense couldn’t function without Jones against Consol’s pressure. The Lady Mustangs either missed shots or turned over the ball as Consol increased its lead to 36-29 with Sisco hitting another 3-pointer with 5:48 left. Jones re-entered the game but immediately fouled out.
Magnolia missed Jones most inside on defense and in rebounding. But even with her in the game, the Lady Tigers were able to erase a 10-point deficit.
“They did a good job on the boards. They controlled the boards,” Moore said. “And when we don’t control the boards, we lose our lead. They got several offensive rebounds multiple times, so therefore we didn’t execute our game plan.”
Consol did execute its plan, especially on defense. Consol’s 6-1 junior post Cierra Gilbert and 5-8 freshman Kateria Gooden bothered Jones and got plenty of backside help from senior guard Jessica Ransom.
On offense, Scott scored only eight points — matching Jones — but she didn’t force shots or have to, because Sisco had a game-high 15 points. Hathorn added eight points, and Gilbert had seven.
“We knew they were going to spend a lot of energy on Mariya, and that’s OK,” Hines said. “So we had some other people step up. To me this was another team effort, just like Rudder (in a 50-49 victory last Tuesday), everybody contributed.”
It was a big victory for Consol, which climbed into a tie with Magnolia West for third place in 19-5A behind co-leaders College Station and Rudder. The Lady Tigers, who lost a district tiebreaker game for the fourth and final playoff spot last season, will have to go on the road in the second half to Magnolia West, Rudder and Waller, which is the team that ended Consol’s season a year ago and won at Consol earlier this month.
“It was definitely a big game,” Hines said. “You don’t want to put that on the kids, but they’re pretty smart. It’s just going to be a battle [for playoff positioning between] those top five teams, six, seven, who knows? It’s a grind.”
A&M Consolidated 43, Magnolia West 34
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)
MAGNOLIA WEST (21-7, 4-2 19-5A) — Kamari Portalis 5 1-3 0 12; Ally Wright 0 0-0 0 0; Ally Downs 1 0-0 4 2; Megan Donnelly 2 3-6 2 7; Alyssa May 0 3-6 3 3; Maddie Christie 0 0-0 0 0; Evyn Snook 1 0-1 2 2; Jorden Wiley 0 0-0 0 0; Kamryn Jones 3 2-3 5 8. Totals: 12 10-19 16 34.
CONSOL (17-8, 4-2) — Sarah Hathorn 3 2-2 1 8; Kateria Gooden 0 0-0 0 0; Claire Sisco 6 0-0 3 15; Raven Gooden 0 0-0 3 0; Cierra Gilbert 3 1-6 4 7; Jessica Ransom 0 1-2 4 1; Mariya Scott 3 2-6 2 8; Arionna Howard 0 0-0 1 0; Victoria Sheffield 2 1-1 1 5. Totals: 17 7-17 19 43.
Magnolia West 15 3 11 5 — 34
A&M Consolidated 8 11 11 13 — 43
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.