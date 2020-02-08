MAGNOLIA — The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team lost to Magnolia West 51-45 on Friday in District 19-5A play.
Mariya Scott had 13 points, four assists and four steals for Consol, while Claire Sisco had 12 points and four rebounds.
Magnolia West won the JV game 40-36.
Consol will host Katy Paetow at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Magnolia West 51, A&M Consolidated 45
CONSOL — Mariya Scott 13, Claire Sisco 12, Sarah Hathorn 9, Cierra Gilbert 8, Victoria Sheffield 3.
Highlights: CONSOL — Gilbert 9 rebounds; Scott 4 assists, 4 steals; Sheffield 8 rebounds; Sisco 4 rebounds.
JV: Magnolia West 40-36 (CONSOL — Brooklynn Person 17).
