MAGNOLIA — The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team couldn’t get its offense and defense to compliment each other and fell 58-39 to New Caney on Tuesday in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs.
New Caney’s Tori Garza led an 8-0 run to build a 16-6 lead in the first quarter as the Lady Eagles held Consol to just three baskets. The Lady Tigers outrebounded the Lady Eagles 8-5 during the period but missed 12 shots to New Caney’s five misses.
Consol kicked things into gear in the second quarter, going on a 7-2 run to start off the period with senior Mariya Scott scoring five of the points. Consol’s Victoria Sheffield closed out the period with a layup with 4.1 seconds left and inched the Lady Tigers closer at 20-15.
The Lady Tigers’ aggressive style earned them more trips to the free-throw line, but they made just 1 of 9 in the first half and 4 of 20 overall.
Consol’s defense picked up the slack, holding New Caney to four points in the second quarter, the team’s lowest scoring period by 12 points. The Lady Tigers also won another rebound edge 9-5 in the quarter.
“Obviously the first quarter was not our kind of defense,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “I told them you’re either going to want to play or don’t, and at that point there’s nothing to do as coaching staff. There’s nothing we can do. There’s no plays, no magic. They had to want it and want to play. They did pick it up in the second quarter. We held them to four points, so they did their job.”
Garza, who scored a game-high 18 points, started off the third quarter with two field goals to give the Lady Eagles a 26-17 lead with 4:25 left in the period. Sheffield answered with a putback, but Garza scored seven more points in the quarter and helped New Caney go on a 12-0 run. Cierra Gilbert led Consol on a short 5-0 run, but New Caney’s Mic’Kayla Leftridge closed out the period with a layup and free throw for a 41-24 lead.
Consol’s Claire Sisco hit a 3-pointer to kick off the four quarter, reigniting Consol’s fans and bench. But New Caney soon regained momentum with a 6-2 run before closing out the game with a 11-3 run led by Abby Lynch.
“We’ve been there and done this before. We’ve come back from 20 down,” Hines said of Consol’s fourth quarter game plan. “I know we’ve done this a lot this season, so that doesn’t really panic us. It just seems like every couple steps we took forward and a couple buckets, then they’d make a 3-pointer or they would get a bucket. Then our free throws were horrid.”
New Caney (27-7) advanced to play Cedar Park in the area round, while Consol ends its season with a 26-9 overall record.
The Lady Tigers will graduate three seniors — Scott, Jessica Ransom and Raven Gooden — and will return a good chunk of their main rotation, including sophomores Sisco and Sarah Hathorn and juniors Sheffield and Gilbert. Hines said each senior brings something unique to the table and although they didn’t come out with a bi-district win, she has no doubt in their abilities.
“We had to have [Mariya] and Jessica start as freshmen on a varsity team,” Hines said. “I mean to say they were in a playoff game their senior year — they’ve come such a long way. Jessica didn’t get a whole lot of [praise] because she just plays such great defense, but she can turn a game and she’s just given everything she can give. Mariya, from freshman year it’s just every year has been better and every year we depend on her. Then Raven ... she’s just the smartest player. She’s the brains of our whole operation. She just brings her defense and she’s smart. She doesn’t score a lot for you, but she keeps everybody up and loose. Those three young ladies I’m going to miss big time.”
New Caney 58, A&M Consolidated 39
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
NEW CANEY (27-7) — Tori Garza 8 2-3 18, Abby Lynch 6 1-3 16, Micha Mize 2 2-2 15, Mic’Kayla Leftridge 3 1-1 7, Madison Kretzschmar 2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 21 6-9 58
CONSOL (26-9) — Victoria Sheffield 4 1-2 9, Cierra Gilbert 4 1-3 9, Sarah Hathorn 2 0-2 7, Mariya Scott 3 1-7 7, Claire Sisco 0 0-0 3, Cami Mosier 0 0-0 3, Kira May 0 1-2 1, Jessica Ransom 0 0-2 0. TOTALS: 13 4-20 39
New Caney 16 4 21 17 — 58
A&M Consolidated 6 9 9 15 — 39
