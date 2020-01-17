KATY — Sarah Hathorn had 27 points, seven rebounds and four steals to help the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team beat Katy Paetow 54-45 on Friday in District 19-5A play.
Consol’s Cierra Gilbert also had 12 points, five steals and four rebounds, and Mariya Scott had 11 points, seven steals and six assists.
Paetow won the JV game 45-27. Zoe Rich scored 17 points to lead Consol. Paetow also won the freshman game 25-17. Consol’s Tai Tice had a team-high nine points.
Consol will play at Brenham at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Subvarsity games will start at 5 p.m.
