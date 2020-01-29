WALLER — Claire Sisco scored 18 points and led A&M Consolidated’s defense as the Lady Tigers beat Waller 39-38 on Tuesday in District 19-5A girls basketball action.
Victoria Sheffield also had seven points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Consol.
The Lady Tigers will play at Rudder at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The JV game will tip at 5 p.m., and there will be no freshman game.
A&M Consolidated 39, Waller 38
CONSOL — Claire Sisco 18, Victoria Sheffield 7, Mariya Scott 6, Sarah Hathorn 5, Cierra Gilbert 5.
Highlights: CONSOL — Sheffield 11 rebounds, 4 steals; Scott 6 assists, 3 steals; Hathorn 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Gilbert 9 rebounds, 4 steals.
JV: Waller 33-31 (CONSOL — Claire Mcadams 8)
Freshman: Consol 42-24 (CONSOL — Minnie England 20, Zoe Rich 14)
