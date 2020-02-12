The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team was more challenged by festivities surrounding Senior Night than the visiting Katy Paetow Lady Panthers on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
The Lady Tigers worked up a sweat for 15 minutes before tipoff as they honored seniors Nira Brooks, Raven Gooden, Jessica Ransom and Mariya Scott, then with Scott leading the way the game was decided in minutes. The Lady Tigers scored the first 15 points and cruised to a 57-25 victory to end District 19-5A play.
Consol (23-10, 10-4), which had already clinched third place, had fun as they gave the seniors a few gifts in a pregame ceremony, then Katy Paetow (12-20, 3-11) gave the ball away 37 times, leading to 37 Consol points. Katy Paetow had a devil of a time getting the ball across midcourt, coughing up nine turnovers with only one shot attempt to open the game.
Scott scored the first bucket, then turned distributor with four assists as the Lady Tigers needed less than six minutes to take a 15-0 lead. That allowed Consol to substitute freely and get ready for the postseason.
“Some young players got to play, and that was a good deal,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “And the seniors got their time in as well, which was good.”
Scott had a game-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting with six assists and two steals. Sarah Hathorn added 14 points and Victoria Sheffield eight.
The game was extra special for Scott and Ransom, because they’ve been on the varsity all four years. It also was special for Hines, because they were part of her first team. Hines was promoted after having been the top assistant for Karen Heintz, who retired after six seasons at Consol.
Consol, which lost in a district playoff to Waller last season, will play New Caney (26-7, 15-3 in 20-5A) in bi-district action at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Magnolia.
•
NOTES — Paetow won the JV game 35-33, and Consol won the freshman game 41-24.
A&M Consolidated 57
Katy Paetow 25
(Numbers indicated field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
KATY PAETOW (12-20, 3-11) — Paris Price 0-3 0-0 0 3 0, Miya Donato 1-6 1-2 5 3 3, Tianna Murray 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Sanae Smith 4-6 1-1 4 1 9, Kaitlyn Galer 1-2 2-5 3 3 5, Daisy Lira 1-2 0-0 2 1 2, Mya Suber 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, L. Wierzbicki 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Tiara Hite 2-5 0-0 4 3 4, Kelaiaha Williams 0-1 2-2 7 2 2. TOTALS: 9-25 6-10 26 17 25
A&M CONSOLIDATED (23-10, 10-4) — Sarah Hathorn 5-11 1-1 2 1 14, Kateria Gooden 0-0 0-0 1 2 0, Claire Sisco 0-2 0-0 3 0 0 0, Raven Gooden 0-0 2-2 0 3 2, Cierra Gilbert 3-6 2-9 7 1 8, Jessica Ransom 1-9 2-5 3 0 4, Mariya Scott 7-13 4-4 0 1 19, Arionna Howard 0-0 2-2 0 0 2, Mosier 0-1 0-2 1 2 0; Victoria Sheffield 4-4 0-0 1 1 8. TOTALS: 20 13-25 18 11 57.
Katy Paetow 4 5 11 5 — 25
A&M Consolidated 19 16 9 13 — 57
Turnovers: Katy Paetow 37 for 37 Consol points; Consol 12 for 3 Katy Paetow points.
3-point shooting: Katy Paetow 1-4; Consol 4-12
JV: Paetow 35-33 (CONSOL —Kateria Gooden 10)
Freshman: Consol 41-24 (CONSOL — Zoe Rich 8, Kiara McKee 8)
