Isa Bergeron-Prejean and Isabella Thompson each scored a goal, and Camille Corbitt had an assist to lead the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Magnolia in District 19-5A play Friday at Tigerland Stadium.
Consol also won the JV match 1-0. Gwynne Crosby scored off an assist from Kayliana Alvarado.
