MAGNOLIA — Kayla Bennett had a goal and an assist, and Kayla Tomlinson scored the game-winner as the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team rallied to beat Magnolia West 2-1 in District 19-5A play Friday.
Consol improved to 3-1-1 in district.
Consol also won the JV game 4-2. Gwynne Crosby, Jessica Cuajicalco, Joycelyn Finch and Elise Duetz each scored for the Lady Tigers, who improved to 4-1 in district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.