The A&M Consolidated girls soccer team didn’t waste any time taking control against Magnolia West, punching in two goals in the first half and holding on for a 2-0 victory in District 19-5A play Friday at Tigerland Stadium.
Consol (10-5-3, 7-2-3) tied Rudder 0-0 on Tuesday, causing a wide gap between the Lady Tigers and district leader College Station in the 19-5A standings. With the win against Magnolia West, Consol kept pace behind College Station (14-6-1, 11-0-1), which beat Katy Paetow 5-0 on the road. Consol and College Station will face off March 17 after taking off for spring break. Magnolia West (7-8-6, 3-4-5) remained in fifth in the district standings behind Magnolia and Rudder, which tied 0-0 on Friday.
Consol and Magnolia West each had opportunities to score early, but nothing seemed to click for either team. While Consol had trouble connecting passes, Magnolia West was finding it hard to get a ball past Lady Tigers’ goalkeeper Alyssa Crites.
Consol’s Ella Goodwin ended the drought by sliding a shot just inches to the side of Magnolia West goalkeeper Jaylynn Delapaz in the 25th minute. Evelyn Brieden got the assist with a long pass to Goodwin, who took it 60 yards to meet Delapaz at the goal. Delapaz had a chance to stop the play with the ball just inches from her feet, but she hesitated and gave Goodwin enough time to kick it past her for the 1-0 lead.
Consol head coach Joey Lockart said the Lady Tigers spent time this week working on the play started by Cossett McGuire.
“Cossett, one of our seniors who is super intelligent and one of the fast ones, she didn’t use her speed but used her brain to drop the ball into the midfield,” Lockart said. “Evelyn Brieden plays a big ball across, and Ella made a 60-yard run to finish it. That’s what we worked on in training and it’s fantastic as coaches to see that.”
Consol scored again 10 minutes later. After two corner kick attempts by McGuire, Kayla Bennett regained control of the ball and passed to Isa Bergeron-Prejean, who took a big swing at it from 35 yards and placed the shot in the top right corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead before halftime.
The Lady Mustangs tried to answer with less than a minute left in the first half, but the shot bounced in front of Crites, who caught it for the save.
In the second half, Consol relied on its defense as Magnolia West began creating scoring opportunities. With 25:27 left, Crites had three consecutive saves, one while on the ground. Consol managed a couple of shots in the last 15 minutes but missed wide both times. Crites closed out the game with another close save with three minutes left.
Lockart said Consol wanted to take advantage of Magnolia West’s aggressive defensive line and did it with great play from the midfield.
“They play a high defensive line, and we tried to get behind and use our speed to create opportunities, but we needed our midfield to be really patient in order to exploit it,” Lockart said. “Bergeron-Prejean and Bennett did a great job of patiently working the ball through the midfield and put the ball over the top, so our fast forwards could get in behind and score a couple of goals.”
As for the game against College Station, the Lady Tigers are taking a more subtle approach to the matchup.
“One of our focuses all year has been rest and recovery,” Lockart said. “We probably practice the least out of all the teams during the week, like Wednesdays are stretching and go home and sleep. So that’s what this week is — let’s get healthy. Let’s get ready for College Station, Senior Night and then a big playoff run hopefully.”
•
NOTES — The JV match ended in a 0-0 tie. Consol’s Laila Navarro earned the shutout in goal.
