BRENHAM — Isa Bergeron-Prejean and Bella Thompson each scored a goal, and Lady Tigers held on to beat Brenham 2-0 on Tuesday in District 19-5A girls soccer play.
Consol’s Isabelle Caldwell and Alyssa Crites combined for the shutout in goal.
Consol won the JV match 3-0. Joycelin Finch had two goals for Consol, while Sydney Banks had a goal, and Kayliana Alvarado had an assist. Laila Navarro and Vanessa Palacios split time in goal to earn the shutout.
