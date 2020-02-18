KATY — Five different Lady Tigers scored as A&M Consolidated’s girls soccer team shut out Katy Paetow 5-0 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play.
Molly Thompson, Hannah Goble, Ella Goodwin, Bella Thompson and Jennifer Ramirez each scored a goal for Consol, while Julia Henderson had two assists and Bella Thompson had one.
The JV match ended in a 1-1 tie. Consol’s Mariela Ponce scored on an assist from Hailey Greer.
