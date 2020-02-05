A&M Consolidated’s Lauren Turner scored in the 69th minute on an assist from Kayla Tomlinson, and Isabelle Caldwell and Alyssa Crites split time in goal to earn the shutout as the Lady Tigers beat Rudder 1-0 in District 19-5A play Tuesday.
Consol won the JV match 1-0. Sofia Criscitiello scored the goal unassisted.
