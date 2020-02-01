If getting off to a good start and finishing strong matters, then the A&M Consolidated girls swimming team should like its chances in Saturday’s finals at the Class 5A Region V Swimming & Diving Championships at the Texas A&M Student Recreation Center Natatorium.
The Consol girls opened the preliminaries Friday with a decisive victory in the 200 medley relay and placed second in the 400 freestyle relay to end their afternoon.
“We are going out to prove a point,” Consol head coach Jenny Marquardt said. “We had girls fight for spots on [the medley relay] and have had competition to make the relay squads. Once it was finalized, the girls said this is it and they are really going out to prove I won this spot and it’s me. I’m on it.”
Kaitlyn Owens, Sydney Criscitiello, Susie Smith and Claire Riley got Consol off to a flying start with a better than two-second victory in the medley relay.
“Kaitlyn just takes it out there beautifully [in the backstroke] for them, and then the other girls are wanting to keep out front and keep that clean water,” Marquardt said.
Brett Hyman joined Owens, Criscitiello and Riley in the 400 freestyle relay for second in 3:42.59 behind Austin Johnson.
The Lady Tigers’ 200 freestyle relay team on Ally Duan, Sarah Shankar, Hyman and Smith also advanced to the final with a sixth-place finish, one spot behind Brenham.
Owens, a junior who has made it to state twice, led Consol’s girls in the individual preliminaries by qualifying first in the 100 backstroke (57.39) and third in the 50 freestyle (24.10) — Johnson’s Ava Longi won in 23.70.
Criscitiello made it to two A finals, which begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The senior tied for seventh in the 200 freestyle with Brenham’s Shayne Woods (1:58.27), who also made the A final in the 500 freestyle with a fifth-place finish. Criscitiello also placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke at 1:08.12.
Riley, a freshman, made it through in the 100 freestyle at 54.12 for fourth, and Smith, a sophomore, placed seventh in the 200 IM (2:18.83).
The day’s work set the Consol girls up for a run at the team title and several state berths. The top two finishers in each race automatically qualify for state with the next eight fastest times across all eight regionals also advancing.
“Dripping Springs and LBJ, there are fast girls in every race from both of those schools,” Marquardt said. “A lot of my girls really stepped up today and really raced, got their hands to the wall first to make it into those finals.”
Consol’s boys trumped the girls for last-second drama with Michael Yang bettering Nacogdoches’ Phillip Franke in a swimoff for the final spot in the A final of the 100 breaststroke. Yang and Franke both had times of 1:02.77 in the preliminaries, then Yang edged Franke with a 1:01.73 in the swimoff.
Yang swam in the final two prelims before having to face Franke head to head.
“That was a really nice way to end day,” Marquardt said. “[Yang] told me he was tired, and I told him, look, this is our home pool. You own this pool. It’s yours. Go out and get it, chase it. He’s got great turns and that last turn was spectacular and he came home and won it.”
The Consol boys also will score team points in the 200 freestyle as all four Tigers who entered the event advanced to Saturday’s finals. Andrew Larsen led the way in 1:44.91 for third. Chris Novosad, Carston Johnson and Connor McGuire also advanced to the B final.
Larsen also placed second in the 100 freestyle (48.16), and the Tigers advanced to the A final in two of the three relays. Chris Holder, Yang, Stone Ahrendt and Andrew Larsen finished sixth in the 200 medley relay, and Ahrendt, Yang, Novosad and Larsen placed seventh in the 400 freestyle relay.
Johnson, a freshman, also placed seventh in the 500 freestyle (4:55.75).
“Teamwise for the boys they have the potential to score a bunch of points and place well,” Marquardt said. “Larsen is only a 10th grader, but he is really pushing our team to be fast. We are young, had some guys not come back and we had some graduate, really fast guys, and Andrew has stepped up and is leading the way for the guys, he and [senior] Chris Novosad.”
