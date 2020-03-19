For new A&M Consolidated girls track & field coach Peter Martin, year one was meant to be a time of observing and growing the program.
Any plans for this season have been put on hold after the UIL suspended all competitions and practices through May 4 and College Station ISD closed schools through April 3 in response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The suspension creates a scenario that if Consol gets a chance to return to the track, it would be days before the state meet is set to take place at the Mike A. Myers Stadium at Texas on May 8-9.
“The difficulty is the time off, for sure,” Martin said. “At this point in the year you’re hoping to get some quality work in. It does pose a challenge but the other deal is all teams are in the same boat across the state. We’re not the only ones facing the problem.”
Consol has a small varisty squad this year with 18 athletes, but Martin said he saw a lot of versatility during the teams four meets this season.
Junior pole vaulter Jayden Rhodes-Cruse has continued her state qualifier performance from a year ago. Rhodes-Cruse leads the district with a clearance of 11 feet, six inches, a winning mark from the College Station Relays, according to Texas MileSplit.
Senior jumper Grey Derbes came in fourth place at last season’s district meet in the long jump, but this season she has been on the leaderboard. Derbes cleared five feet, five inches at the Georgetown Eagle Relays, the last meet for Consol before its season was put on hold.
The mark gives Derbes the top high jump in the District 19-5A.
“We’ve been able to put together some good performances and they’re getting better and training and learning to train,” Martin said. “Just seeing [what they can do] and also trying to grow interest and trying to find some kids that maybe haven’t competed in track before and kind of sell them on what track can do for them in other sports as well as just what it can do for them as individuals.”
Senior distance runner Mara Johnson and junior sprinter Patricia Barnes are also leading the Tigers with standout performances. Barnes holds top times in the 100 meters and 200 meters at 12.41 seconds and 26.07 seconds, respectively, for Consol.
Martin, like most coaches around the state, has kept communication open with his athletes, and knows they are committed to training on their own, as long as the UIL restricts them from practicing as a team.
Regardless of the challenges this season, Martin remains optimistic.
“These are setbacks and obstacles and hurdles in a way but we don’t look at it as a barrier,” Martin said. “We just look at it as something to get through and everybody in the state’s going through the same thing so we just look to be able to hopefully come back and show that we’re ready to compete.”
