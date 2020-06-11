Undrafted and lightly recruited out of A&M Consolidated three years ago, Burl Carraway could soon be heading to the Windy City with a lot more fanfare.
Carraway, a left-handed relief pitcher for Dallas Baptist, was selected in the second round of the MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. The former Tiger was chosen with the 51st overall pick, which has a signing bonus slot value of $1,436,900.
“It’s pretty emotional,” Carraway said. “You’re very nervous going into it, and I didn’t know how it was going to play out. It went really well for me, and I had a great group of people here that supported me my entire life, so you get the classic living room erupting whenever I got picked. It was really cool. To narrow it down to a feeling, it’s very blissful.”
Carraway had a breakout sophomore season at DBU in 2019, going 4-2 with a 2.81 ERA and a team-high six saves. He averaged 15.6 strikeouts per nine innings to earn first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors. He picked up where he left off this season, going 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA and five saves in eight appearances before the season was canceled on March 12 due to the coronavirus.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder finished his career with the Patriots with a 6-2 record, 3.16 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. He recorded 11 saves and held opponents to a .202 batting average.
He also had a successful stint with the U.S. national college team last summer, not allowing a run in five appearances.
Carraway was the top relief pitcher and 49th-ranked draft prospect overall, according to MLB.com, which projects Carraway as a candidate to move quickly through the minor league system. He has a mid-90s fastball that can reach 98 mph and an “overpowering” curveball in the upper 70s, according to his MLB.com scouting report.
Carraway believes he is a great fit with the Cubs and said he hopes he can be an early contributor.
“It depends on what [the Cubs] think, but I could find myself in a uniform pretty quickly for them,” Carraway said. “I really think I can contribute pretty quickly to their bullpen, and that’s part of the reason that I’m so pumped that they ended up taking me. I’m hoping baseball will be back as soon as possible, but I’m excited that I might get a chance here pretty soon.”
Carraway is the first Consol alumnus to be selected in the MLB draft since 2015 when TCU pitcher Riley Ferrell was drafted in the third round by the Houston Astros.
While at Consol, Carraway was named honorable mention on the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state team as a junior in 2016 when he had a 2.21 ERA with three saves.
Brenham’s Acker drafted by A’s
Brenham alumnus Dane Acker was drafted in the fourth round by the Oakland Athletics. He was selected with the 127th overall pick, which has a $447,400 signing bonus slot value.
Acker went 5-2 with a 1.79 ERA his senior season at Brenham in 2017, earning TSWA all-state honorable mention as a relief pitcher.
He was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team at Rice in 2018 before transferring to San Jacinto, where he went 10-0 with a 2.36 ERA in 14 starts, striking out 97 batters in 76 1/3 innings.
Acker transferred to Oklahoma for his junior season, which was cut short because of the coronavirus. He went 1-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings for the Sooners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.