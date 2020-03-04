The A&M Consolidated JV baseball team went 2-1-1 at the Magnolia tournament last week.
Consol lost to Tomball Memorial 14-2, beat Willis 7-6, tied Lake Creek 6-6 and shut out Huntsville 8-0. Consol’s Major Shulse went 2 for 3 against Willis. Christian Letendre went 3 for 3 with four RBIs against Lake Creek, and Kyle Collins, Wesley Boedeker and Chase Sodolak each had two hits against Huntsville. Consol’s Zach Hass earned the win and Letendre earned the save against Willis, and Hunter Bond earned the win against Huntsville, allowing just one hit over five innings.
