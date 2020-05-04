A&M Consolidated girls track and field and cross country coach Peter Martin is now also the head boys cross country coach.
Martin, a former walk-on wide receiver at Texas A&M, is completing his first season with the school district. He was the head boys track and field and cross country coach at Lake Travis for four seasons before coming to A&M Consolidated.
