A&M Consolidated senior Reid Foster signed with the University of Texas to pole vault for the Longhorns' men's track and field team on Monday.

Foster announced last Wednesday he had committed to Texas.

Before the UIL canceled all remaining spring sports and championships for this school year, Foster led the district with a clearance of 15 feet at the College Station Relays. 

Last year, Foster finished 9th in pole vault at the UIL Class 5A state track and field meet with a vault of 14 feet, 6 inches.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.