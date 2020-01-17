The A&M Consolidated powerlifting teams won a tri-meet over Rudder and Waco Robinson on Wednesday at Tiger Gym.
For Consol’s girls, Bethany Dronen (123 pounds), Ivana Itjoko (165), Tara Hines (198) and Jakayla Gooden (220) won their weight classes, while Madison Menchaca (123), Adeline Pfeiffer (165), Chelsea Evans (198) and Vielka Calderon (220) each took second. Dronen was named the meet’s best lightweight lifter with Gooden taking the honor for best heavyweight lifter.
For Consol’s boys, Matthew Martin (148), Colton Love (165) and Brandon Waggoner (super heavyweight) won their classes with DJ May (165), Klayton Sheffield (220), Barton Melder (242) and Timothy Chandler (275) taking second. Hunter Burkhalter (123), Kyle Greer (242), Xander Martin (275) and Kendrick Palmer (super heavyweight) placed third. Love was named the meet’s top lightweight lifter.
