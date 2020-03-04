The District 19-5A girls soccer playoff picture is as clear as mud, and A&M Consolidated and Rudder did little to bring it into focus after a scoreless draw on Tuesday night at Rudder.
The Lady Rangers’ stingy defense kept the Lady Tigers at bay for 80 minutes, while Rudder failed to capitalize on its few scoring opportunities, maintaining the status quo in the district chase going into the final three games of the regular season.
Consol (9-5-3, 6-2-3) failed to gain ground on district leader College Station with the tie. Meanwhile, Rudder (8-7-5, 4-3-4) remained in fourth — two points ahead of Magnolia West, which drew with Magnolia on Tuesday, and only six points behind the second-place Lady Tigers. Teams earn three points for a win and one for a tie.
“A couple weeks ago we were tied for third place and right above [Consol], but when they beat Magnolia they pushed up to second,” Rudder coach Madison Wood said. “We’re still in the playoff running and it would have been nice to leave with three points, but it wouldn’t have changed much as far as our standings go. I’m glad that we left with a tie. I feel like we redeemed ourselves from the first time we played them.”
Consol, which beat Rudder 1-0 in the first half of district play, had plenty of chances to pull ahead on Tuesday but struggled to put shots on goal against the Lady Rangers’ swarming defense. The teams spent much of the match on Rudder’s side of the field, and time and time again the Lady Rangers managed to disrupt the Lady Tigers’ attack while Consol shots frequently missed wide.
“That’s been the story pretty recently — chance creation is there but we’re just not really focused enough to finish,” Consol coach Joey Lockart said. “It just happens that way sometimes. Proud to get the shutout tonight. [Rudder’s] defense played fantastic.”
The intensity of the Lady Tigers’ attack picked up in the final minutes as a last-minute goal could flip the fortunes of either team, but the Rudder defense kept coming through.
Consol’s Cosette McGuire got a good run up the left side as the clock ticked under seven minutes, but resilient efforts by Gabby Tirado and Lili Leyva disrupted the run and helped get the ball away.
The Lady Tigers got a free kick opportunity from near midfield about two minutes later, and the Lady Rangers again buckled down to clear the ball.
A yellow card on Celeste Perez gave Consol yet another free kick from almost the same spot with 3:33 left, but again Rudder was able to clear the ball out of the danger zone.
“I was really proud with how they played,” Wood said. “We knew coming in there were going to be some through balls that we needed to communicate better on this time around, which we did. We had several good offensive opportunities in the first half that we just didn’t capitalize on. They played amazing tonight. I was really proud of their effort.”
While the Lady Rangers’ defense held strong, Rudder didn’t need many saves from starting goalkeeper Amanda Farris. Still, Farris made several big plays on loose balls in front of the net to eliminate shooting opportunities.
Farris had three saves for the Lady Rangers while Tirado had one during a brief stretch in the second half when Farris had to leave the field after a collision with a Consol attacker.
Lady Tigers keeper Alyssa Crites had two saves to prevent Rudder’s few opportunities.
Both teams continue district play Friday — Rudder at Magnolia and Consol at home against Magnolia West — before taking the following week off for spring break.
•
NOTES — Consol won the JV match 1-0. Caroline Williams scored the goal, and Laila Navarro earned the shutout for the Lady Tigers.
