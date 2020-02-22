A&M Consolidated’s Cory Price won the boys 148-pound class Saturday at the Texas A&M powerlifting meet.
Consol’s Colton Love took second at 165. Antonio Cardenas (181) and Brandon Waggoner (275) each placed fourth, and David Price (114) placed fifth.
Jakayla Gooden led Consol’s girls with a second-place finish at 220. Ivana Itjoko placed fourth at 165, while Jolie Sanchez (97), Tatiana Woods (132) and Adeline Pfieffer each placed fifth.
