Claire Sisco went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs, and Lauren Herring threw a complete game to help the A&M Consolidated softball team beat Brenham 12-10 in a District 19-5A opener Tuesday.
Consol’s Caitlyn Dietert went 3 for 3 and scored three runs, and Addie Wright went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs, two runs and a walk.
Consol won the JV game 10-3 with Grace Rayborn earned the win in the circle.
A&M Consolidated 12, Brenham 10
Brenham 051 202 0 — 10 9 3
Consol 420 222 x — 12 11 4
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Claire Sisco 3-4, double, 5 RBIs, run; Caitlyn Dietert 3-3, double, 3 runs; Addie Wright 2-3, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs 1alk; Aiyana Colman 5 walks; Lucy Eimon 2-4, 2 RBIs; Alexis Rodriguez 1-3, 2 RBIs, walk.
