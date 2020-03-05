HUFFMAN — The A&M Consolidated softball team lost to Danbury 6-5 in five innings and to Huffman 6-1 in six innings Thursday in the Southeast Texas Invitational.
Consol’s Aiyana Coleman went 4 for 5 over the two games with two home runs, a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Lauren Herring also went 4 for 6 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Lady Tigers (4-10, 1-0) will continue tournament play against Santa Fe at 2 p.m. and Tarkington at 4 p.m. Friday in Tarkington.
Danbury 6, A&M Consolidated 5 (5 innings)
Consol 100 31 — 5 9 3
Danbury 002 4x — 6 6 1
Leading hitters: CONSOL (4-9) — Lauren Herring 3-3, RBI, run; Caitlyn Dietert 2-3, RBI; Claire Sisco 2-3, run; Aiyana Coleman 1-2, home run, RBI, run, walk.
Huffman 6, A&M Consolidated 1 (6 innings)
Huffman 103 101 — 6 5 0
Consol 100 000 — 1 6 0
Leading hitters: CONSOL (4-10) — Aiyana Coleman 3-3, home run, double, RBI, run; Dietert 1-3, steal; Sisco 1-3; Herring 1-3.
