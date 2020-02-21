The A&M Consolidated softball team lost to Elgin 8-4 in six innings and El Campo 5-2 in five innings Friday in the NFCA Texas Leadoff Classic.
Consol’s Aiyana Coleman hit a two-run homer against Elgin, while Caitlyn Dietert went 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored over the two games.
Elgin 8, A&M Consolidated 4 (6 innings)
Consol 001 120 — 4 5 3
Elgin 232 010 — 8 11 1
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Aiyana Coleman 1 for 3, home run, 2 RBIs, run; Addie Wright 1 for 3, double, RBI; Caitlyn Dietert 1 for 2, double; Lauren Herring 1 for 3, double, run; Lexi Johse 1 for 2, run.
El Campo 5, A&M Consolidated 2 (5 innings)
El Campo 320 00 — 5 7 0
Consol 200 00 — 2 5 1
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Dietert 2 for 2, run; Herring 1 for 1, RBI, run; Claire Sisco 1 for 2, double.
Highlights: Herring allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks over five innings.
