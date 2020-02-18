HUNTSVILLE — The A&M Consolidated softball team lost at Huntsville 9-1 to open the season Monday.
Consol’s Caitlyn Dietert went 1 for 2 with a double and a run scored, and Lauren Herring went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Herring took the loss in the circle, allowing eight runs (six earned) with a strikeout and four walks over 5 1/3 innings.
Huntsville 9, A&M Consolidated 1
Consol 100 000 0 — 1 2 1
Huntsville 001 107 X — 9 9 0
