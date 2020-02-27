SOUTHLAKE — The A&M Consolidated softball team lost to Southlake Carroll 8-3 on Thursday in the Caroll tournament. Consol’s Skylar Zaragoza, Claire Sisco and Addie Wright each had two hits.
Southlake Carroll 8, A&M Consolidated 3
Consol 111 00 — 3 8 1
Carroll 251 0x — 8 11 1
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Skylar Zaragoza 2-3, 2 doubles, run; Claire Sisco 2-2, triple, RBI, run; Addie Wright 2-3, RBI.
