The A&M Consolidated softball team lost to Cy-Fair 11-3 in five innings to open play in the NFCA Leadoff Classic on Thursday at Lady Tiger Field.
Karli De La Rosa hit a two-run home run for Consol.
Cy-Fair 11, A&M Consolidated 3 (5 innings)
Consol 001 20 — 3 7 5
Cy-Fair 146 0x — 11 7 1
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Karli De La Rosa 1 for 1, home run, 2 RBIs, run; Addie Wright 1 for 1, run; Lexi Johse 1 for 1, double; Aiyana Coleman 1 for 3, double, RBI.
