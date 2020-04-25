Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger aptly played often Friday night behind A&M’s Consolidated’s Lady Tiger Field as family and friends honored the nine seniors on the Consol softball team on Senior Night during a drive-thru celebration. But Sister Sledge’s We Are Family might have been better, because this senior class and the coaching staff became one tight-knit group.
“I just remember how close we were,” tri-captain Addie Wright said. “We just created a special bond these four years. We’ve overcome a lot of adversity.”
That’s putting it mildly.
The Lady Tigers were 24-10 last season, making a surprising run to the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
“I think that was so special,” Wright said.
Even more special was head coach Heather Slaton giving birth to son Ford during the season — March 20. And when Slaton rejoined the team, assistant coach Reagan Johnson then had her child.
Wright said it was neat that they really had two head coaches during that magical season.
“We are so much like a family,” Slaton said. “They know and love my son. We have that relationship where we are close to each other. That happens when you go through adversity; you become closer.”
A&M Consolidated’s other tri-captains are pitcher-first baseman Lauren Herring and catcher-outfielder CC Dietert. The other seniors are Sierra Anderson, Lucy Eimon, McKenna Jackson, Alexis Rodriguez, Cara West and Skylar Zaragoza.
“Such a big senior class, and they’ve really paid their dues for the last four years,” Slaton said. “We had big things on the horizon. I feel like this senior class was ready to step into some different roles than they had played before. People were stepping up, playing different positions, doing whatever they could for their team, so they were very unselfish. And that’s what’s so sad about not being able to finish the season.”
The season was suspended in mid-March because of COVID-19, then it was officially canceled last week. Despite the setback, the Lady Tigers were all smiles Friday night as cars spent more than 30 minutes driving by and wishing them well.
“I’ve just loved this team chemistry,” Wright said. “It’s been the greatest thing I could have had in high school.”
That chemistry showed in the 19-5A opener when Consol gutted out a 12-10 victory over Brenham.
“Being able to come back from being behind so many times also was special,” said Wright, who had two hits and two runs batted in the game. “I just think that was a highlight for all of us.”
The coronavirus spoiled a chance for Consol to build on last year’s great postseason finish, but it didn’t dampen the bond these seniors have.
“I just think you have to remember it’s all for a reason,” Wright said. “We all have a special bond that we know that softball doesn’t have to keep us together, that we‘re friends for life. We don’t depend on this sport just to stay close to each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.