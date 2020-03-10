Each time A&M Consolidated softball coach Heather Slaton makes her lineup, there’s a good chance the pieces form a different puzzle than the last.
The Lady Tigers graduated three key seniors — pitcher Mackenzie Mitchell, shortstop Olivia Taylor and center fielder Lauren Sorrells — off last year’s squad, and they’re taking a team approach to replacing them.
It’s created a lineup of moving parts with several players manning multiple positions. Senior Caitlyn Dietert, a stalwart at catcher last season, is splitting time behind the plate and in center field. Sophomore Aiyana Coleman is helping out at catcher and taking on a relief pitcher role while still playing some at first base, where she started last season. Sophomore Claire Sisco moved to shortstop from the outfield, giving the Lady Tigers plenty of speed up the middle when paired with Dietert.
“This year, we’re going to be pitching by committee, catching by committee, playing outfield by committee,” Slaton said. “A lot of people might expect us to have a set lineup, but for us, each game is different and each opponent is different. It’s about trying to find that winning combination.”
Senior Lauren Herring is Consol’s new starting pitcher, moving into the circle full time after pitching in relief while playing mostly third base last season. Slaton said the transition from closer to starter has been challenging at times for Herring but that her perfectionist mindset has helped her deal with the increased physical and mental load of pitching more innings and facing lineups multiple times.
The results have been mixed as the Lady Tigers (6-12, 1-0) settled into their new responsibilities during a tough nondistrict schedule that included Class 5A’s top-ranked Santa Fe as well as 6A schools Bryan, Southlake Carroll, The Woodlands, Bellaire, Keller and Austin Akins.
“Strength of schedule is important,” Slaton said. “We’re trying to learn how to be competitive. That’s where I see us this year. We’re going to be a competitive team. We’re young in experience, but anyone that comes out and watches us will see we play with a lot of heart.”
One thing that hasn’t changed from last season is the effectiveness of the offense, which already has flexed its muscles in District 19-5A play as Consol won its district opener 12-10 over Brenham on March 3.
The Lady Tigers boast a .381 team on-base percentage and have plenty of power to drive those baserunners in led by Coleman, who blasted a team-record 15 home runs in her freshman season. She already has six homers this season and is hitting .468 with a .536 on-base percentage and a 1.021 slugging percentage. Dietert (.457/.561/.630) and Sisco (.476/.531/.690) also provide a solid combination of power and ability to reach base.
Herring and Addie Wright are reliable returning hitters, while Sierra Anderson and Lexi Johse have performed well at the plate in increased roles.
Consol’s positional flexibility has come in handy for more than replacing old faces and welcoming new ones as injuries to Karli De La Rosa, Skylar Zaragoza and Laura Gillen have forced the Lady Tigers to shuffle the lineup even more. Slaton hopes all three can return to full strength this season, but she is pleased with the trajectory of the team currently on the field.
“In that Brenham game, it was back-and-forth, and we didn’t have any quit,” Slaton said. “We’ve had to replace some key people, and it’s always about finding that next person to come in and step up.”
