WACO — The A&M Consolidated softball team lost to Waco University 11-1 in five innings Tuesday in nondistrict play.
Aiyana Coleman went 2 for 3 with two doubles, and Addie Wright went 1 for 3 and drove in Skyler Zaragoza in the top of the fifth.
Waco University 11, A&M Consolidated 1 (5 innings)
Consol 000 01 — 1 5 2
University 150 5x — 11 9 1
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Aiyana Coleman 2-3, 2 doubles; Caitlyn Dietert 1-3, double; Addie Wright 1-3, RBI; Claire Sisco 1-2.
