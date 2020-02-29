SOUTHLAKE — The A&M Consolidated softball team built a 4-1 lead but couldn’t hold off Crandall, losing 6-4 in six innings Friday at the Southlake Carroll tournament.
Aiyana Coleman went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIS to lead the Lady Tigers at the plate. Caitlyn Dietert also went 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and steal.
Crandall 6, A&M Consolidated 4
Consol 301 000 — 4 7 1
Crandall 100 122 — 6 8 0
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Aiyana Coleman 2-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Caitlyn Dietert 2-3, double, run, steal; Lauren Herring 1-3, RBI; Claire Sisco 1-2, steal.
