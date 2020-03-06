TARKINGTON — The A&M Consolidated softball team lost to Santa Fe 8-0 and beat Tarkington 7-6 on Friday in the Southeast Texas Invitational.
Consol’s Aiyana Coleman went 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored in the win over Tarkington, while Caitlyn Dietert and Claire Sisco each had a double and scored two runs.
The Lady Tigers (5-11) will play Nederland at noon and Liberty at 2 p.m. Saturday to wrap up play at the tournament in Liberty.
Santa Fe 8, A&M Consolidated 0 (5 innings)
Consol 000 00 — 0 0 4
Santa Fe 223 01 — 8 8 1
A&M Consolidated 7, Tarkington 6 (5 innings)
Consol 101 23 — 7 8 1
Tarkington 010 05 — 6 6 3
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Aiyana Coleman 2-3, double, 4 RBIs, run; Caitlyn Dietert 1-2, double, 2 runs, 2 walks, steal; Claire Sisco 1-3, double, 2 runs, walk; Lauren Herring 1-2, RBI, run, steal; Lucy Eimon 1-3, RBI
