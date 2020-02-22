The A&M Consolidated softball team beat Weatherford 13-7 and Waco Robinson 8-6 in a pair of six-inning games to end the NFCA Texas Leadoff Classic on Saturday.
Against Weatherford, Lauren Herring went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases. She also struck out eight over six innings in the circle to earn the win.
Consol’s Claire Sisco went 6 for 6 with four doubless, three RBIs and two runs scored over the two games.
A&M Consolidated 13, Weatherford 7 (6 innings)
Weatherford 020 140 — 7 7 7
Consol 303 52X — 13 11 3
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Lauren Herring 3-4, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, 2 steals; Addie Wright 3-4, 3 runs; Aiyana Coleman 2-4, home run, double, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Claire Sisco 2-2, double, RBI, run, walk.
Highlights: Herring allowed seven runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings to earn the win.
A&M Consolidated 8, Waco Robinson 6 (6 innings)
Robinson 000 033 — 6 5 0
Consol 311 120 — 8 15 2
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Sisco 4-4, 3 doubles, 2 RBIs, run; Caitlyn Dietert 4-4, double, 3 runs, steal; Lexi Johse 2-3, 2 RBIs; Wright 1-3, 2 RBIs.
Highlights: Herring allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks over six innings to earn the win.
