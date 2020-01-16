The A&M Consolidated boys swimming and diving team beat Bryan 166-118, and the Consol girls won 176-113 on Tuesday at the Texas A&M Student Recreation Center Natatorium.
For Bryan’s boys, Asa Ayers won the 500-yard freestyle and 1-meter springboard dive. Ethan Donner won the 50 freestyle, and Ayden Ayers won the 200 individual medley.
Elizabeth Tag won the 200 freestyle, and Cayla Jimenez won the 1-meter dive for Bryan’s girls.
Bryan honored its seniors during the meet Tuesday, including Hayden Moreno, Noah Martin, Abigail Martin, K’Lee Rudd, Donner and Tag.
