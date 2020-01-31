The A&M Consolidated swimming team has had to overcome a coaching change, style changes and player turnover this season. Regardless of the shifting waters, Consol qualified 20 swimmers for the Class 5A Regional V Championships on Friday and Saturday at Texas A&M’s Student Recreational Center Natatorium.
Consol earned their spot in regionals with a strong overall showing at the District 18-5A championship last Friday. The Lady Tigers won the team title with 138 points, 46 points in front of second-place Brenham (92), while Consol’s boys finished second behind defending champion Georgetown (128) with 110 points.
“We’re progressing through the championship season pretty well, and the kids have really stepped up,” first-year head coach Jenny Marquardt said. “They’ve embraced the change in leadership and melded together in the difficulties of changing in style and personalities. They’ve put in the work this year.”
Consol returned only three seniors this season but haven’t regressed despite a lineup that includes 13 underclassmen contributing heavily.
“We made it to state in some events last year, and we’re building on that,” Marquardt said. “We did lose some seniors and swimmers last year that made it more challenging, but the kids took that as a personal challenge to step up.”
On the girls team, junior Kaitlyn Owens is hoping to return to state in the 100-yard backstroke as the region’s top seed. She also ranks third in the 50 freestyle.
Sophomore Hailey Buenemann and senior Sydney Crisctitiello overcame injuries to earn spots in the regional.
Buenemann suffered an injury early this season and decided to take a step back to recover for the district and regional meets. She will be competing in the 100 butterfly after qualifying with a time of 1 minute, 4.32 seconds.
Crisctitiello qualified for state last season but broke her elbow in the regional meet. She will be competing in the 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
“She came into the wall on the anchor leg and swam hard into the wall,” Marquardt said. “When she put her hand on the wall, it actually broke her elbow, so she’s looking for some redemption there.”
Consol’s Claire Riley also qualified in the 100 freestyle.
As for the boys team, Marquardt’s lone senior, Chris Novosad qualified in the 200 freestyle (1:58.34) and 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Junior Daniel Wilson will join Novosad in the 200 freestyle relay and also will participate in the 50 freestyle, qualifying at district in 24.52 to fulfill his season goal to make it to regionals for the first time in an individual event.
In the boys relays, Consol will be mostly represented by freshman and sophomores, but it doesn’t seem to be much of an issue for the Tigers.
“We’ve got a really strong girls team, and my boys have really had to step into some big shoes,” Marquardt said. “I’ve got a couple of freshman who are swimming on a relay. Carston Johnson and Michael Yang are having to jump into some big spots as freshman and throw down some fast times, and they are doing it. Andrew Larsen has really stepped into being an anchor on a relay. That wasn’t always his role on the relay, and this year he’s reveled in it.”
Consol will see some familiar faces this weekend, including 18-5A opponent Brenham. Along with the girls second-place finish, Brenham’s boys took sixth as the Cubs qualified 14 swimmers overall for regionals.
Brenham head coach Jeff Clayton said they are less focused on their opponents and more focused on their solo performances.
“Swim is different because you have team things, but it’s all based on individual performance. We like the district meet to get that competition, but there’s no impact you can have on what someone else does in another lane,” Clayton said.
Marquardt agreed and said although the teams meet in the Bob Stallings Aggieland Invitational and in the district meet, it’s important not to compare performances, especially at regionals.
“One of the things that I really stress to the kids is that you have to stay in your lane,” Marquardt said. “You’re swimming your race. You’ve trained you’re training. You have to trust in that training. You can’t worry about what’s happening in any of the other lanes or what any of the other swimmers are doing. Your focus has to be on the task.”
Brenham’s Shayle Woods will be fighting for a repeat trip to state in the 500 freestyle and looking to also advance in the 200 freestyle. Woods is the third seed in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:19.96 and is the sixth seed in the 200 freestyle at 1:59.93.
Sarah Kirby finished second in the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle in the district meet to advance, Cubette teammate Abby Clayton advanced by finishing second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle.
“We have pretty strong relays as well,” Clayton said. “We won the 200 free relay at district and we fell pretty good about our relay chances. Hopefully, Shayle as an individual again and maybe some of the other girls too can advance.”
The preliminary rounds will begin at 12:15 p.m. Friday starting with the girls 200 medley relay and end at 3:45 p.m. with the boys 400 freestyle relay. The best 16 in each event will advance to Saturday’s finals starting at 3:30 p.m. and ending with the final relay at 7:14 p.m.
The top two finishers in each swimming event and top three in each diving event automatically advance to the state meet on Feb. 14-15 at the Texas Swimming Center in Austin. The next eight fastest qualifiers in each swimming event across the state also advance to state.
