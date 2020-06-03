A&M Consolidated will hold a strength and conditioning “Boot Camp” for junior high and high school student-athletes who will attend Consol beginning Monday.
The camp will cost $125 and run through July 23 with meetings each weekday except Wednesdays, July 7 and July 20-21. Session 1 will be for all junior high athletes and high school girls from 7:30-9 a.m. followed by Session 2 for high school boys from 9:10-10:50 a.m.
To register, log into the College Station school district’s online payment portal at https://tx-collegestation.intouchreceipting.com/.
Consol also will be holding sport-specific training sessions in association with “Boot Camp”. For more information about sessions in football, volleyball, cross country, basketball and softball, email the varsity head coach.
