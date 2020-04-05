The sports world continues to be pushed further and further away, including the University Interscholastic League which has suspended all contests, practices and workouts indefinitely.
A&M Consolidated boys track & field coach Sean Witherwax had communicated with his athletes about how they could train on their own after the UIL originally announced competitions were suspended through March 29.
Now teams across the state are facing the reality that more than two months could pass between competitions, if they can compete again at all. The delay has damaged the timing and fitness athletes had been looking to perfect.
“We got home from Georgetown at a track meet [on March 13] and I told the kids to get some running in on their own and rest and stretch for this week,” Witherwax said. “Then we’d sent out some information on what we’re going to do that next week and try to figure out what we’re going to do with the district track meet, area and things like that. So it’s just kind of a wait and see.”
To begin with, Witherwax faced the issue that many of his older athletes were also competing in basketball. When he finally got them back onto the track, it was clear they were not yet in track shape.
Witherwax encourages his athletes to play as many sports as possible as a way to face adversity and prepare for life. It happened that just as they got into track shape, the UIL announced its suspension of competitions.
Now the task falls to the Tigers to keep themselves fit while confined to their homes.
“Track’s a sport of love,” Witherwax said. “Kids that don’t love track don’t run track anymore. The ones we have are fairly dedicated to what they’re doing. I think we’ll be in the same situation as everyone else in the state. Everybody will be a little bit out of shape but we felt like we were right where we need to be, we’re getting better every day.”
Witherwax coached his athletes at four track meets before the season was put on hold. He admits that Consol is not as deep as it has been in the past but is excited at the speed and skilled jumpers.
Ricardo Minns leads the team with a triple jump mark of 46 feet, 5 1/2 inches. Minn finished second in the District 19-5A meet last year in the high jump and triple jump. Travis Bonner, a new addition to the Tigers, leads 19-5A with a 6-6 effort in the high jump, a winning height from the College Station Relays, according to Texas MileSplit.
But the best performer for the Tigers remains senior pole vaulter Reid Foster, Witherwax said.
The state finalist from a year ago leads the district with a clearance of 15 feet at the College Station Relays and has potential to clear 16 feet, said Witherwax, making a return trip to the state championships the expectation from the coaching staff.
In addition, the Tigers boast the top 4x400-meter relay time in the district, having clocked 3 minutes, 31.52 seconds at the Tomball Cougar Relays.
Overall, there appears to be talent on A&M Consolidated’s squad. It is only a question of when they will get to compete again.
“Given the group, we play with our relays every meet and have different guys in early,” Witherwax said. “We’re trying to get those set, to get our best guys to get the fastest relays in and get the most people out that we can. That’s not going to change. We’re going to try to get as many kids out as we can, try to make a push for the district championship and then go from there and see how many kids we can get out of area and out of regionals.”
