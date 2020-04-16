A&M Consolidated wide receiver Valen Jones will be a walk-on at Arizona.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Jones made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday.
“I am 100% COMMITTED to play football for the University of Arizona,” Jones said.
Jones had 34 receptions for 663 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior for the 10-2 Tigers. The two-time, all-district pick as a junior had 39 receptions for 458 yards and four TDs.
“My dad always wanted me to play college football, and since his passing a few months ago, I have become more driven to accomplishing this,” Jones said. “Next, I would like to thank my family and friends for always pushing me. If it weren’t for them, I would not be where I’m at today.”
Jones received the offer from Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin, who is 9-15 in two seasons with the Wildcats after getting fired at Texas A&M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.