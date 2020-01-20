CANYON — The A&M Consolidated wrestling team placed third at the 2020 state duals at Canyon Randall on Saturday.
The Tigers beat Lucas Lovejoy 49-22 in the third-place match. In pool play, Consol defeated Highland Park 61-9 and Dripping Springs 39-28 and suffered a 49-27 loss to Randall, which came in second after losing to Frisco Centennial in the final.
