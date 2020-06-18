Bryce Linder knew it wasn’t good.
The A&M Consolidated senior safety heard a pop in his knee during a play against Katy Paetow last October. He knew he had tweaked something and started jogging off the field.
Linder made it only a few paces before he laid on the ground, unable to continue. He knew he was done for the game, but the worst news came a few days later when his MRI result came in. Linder had torn his anterior cruciate ligament and would miss the rest of his senior season.
Just like that, all Linder’s hopes of finishing a strong senior campaign were gone. He wouldn’t be able to help a highly-ranked Consol squad try to get over the hump in the playoffs. After receiving interest from FBS schools — most notably Baylor — his football future was up in the air.
“I thought I had a plan,” Linder said. “I wanted to go to a big Division I [school], and I had all these schools looking at me. When I found out [the extent of the injury], it was hard.”
Linder began last season riding the wave of an all-state junior year when he had 90 tackles and tied for the team lead with four interceptions in his first season as a starter. He was a key contributor and a leader in a senior-laden secondary that included Nate Floyd, who will play at Texas Tech, Jamarquis Stewart (East Texas Baptist) and Xavier Stewart (Southwestern Assemblies of God).
He was on pace for another fantastic season as a senior — 68 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception through seven games — when he suffered his injury. Linder’s dream of playing on college football’s biggest stage hit a setback as the interest from Power Five schools waned.
“Everyone thought [the Tigers] had a good shot a winning state,” said Brian Linder, Bryce’s father. “There were a lot of schools that were interested in him, and several of those coaches said they were interested in seeing him in the playoffs. They were real honest and just unsure if he’d be able to rehab and come back.”
Bryce Linder had scholarship offers from Mount Union and Mary Hardin-Baylor, powerhouses at the Division III level. He also had a few offers from FCS schools, but after talking with his father, Linder decided his goal was still to play at a Power Five school. With those schools only offering a preferred walk-on spot at most, he turned his attention to the junior college ranks.
One school stuck out to Linder. Blinn not only offered him a scholarship and made him a priority recruit despite his injury, the Buccaneers also could give him another route to an FBS program.
Linder said he felt at home with Blinn and has a good relationship with Blinn head coach Ryan Mahon. While the injury was an unfortunate setback, Linder said that it opened up a great opportunity with the Buccaneers, one in which he can fight for a starting spot early and show what he can do at the collegiate level.
Linder only has to look to last year to find inspiration along his new path. Former teammate Josh Ellison signed with Blinn and parlayed a successful freshman season into a football scholarship at Oklahoma. Ellison is the latest in a long line of football success stories at Blinn that includes 2010 Heisman Trophy winner and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton and Oklahoma All-American and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DeDe Westbrook, a Cameron native. Mahon said Linder has the tools to follow in their footsteps.
“I saw the talent on the field, and [Consol head coach Lee] Fedora had nothing but great things to say about the kid,” Mahon said. “It’s just one of those unfortunate things that happen. It’s a setback that you can make into one heck of a comeback. He can use us — that’s really what it is — as a way to catapult him through his career. We get a great football player, and he gets to be re-recruited.”
With his eyes set on playing for a Power Five school, Linder put his energy into rehabilitation at Central Texas Rehabilitation in Austin. Despite the painful process, Linder said nothing hurt worse than not being able to contribute on the field for the rest of the football season.
If he couldn’t physically make an impact, Linder decided he would help put his teammates in the best position he could starting with Floyd, who moved from cornerback to safety to fill in for Linder. Consol head coach Lee Fedora said Linder exhibited the same leadership qualities on the sideline as he did on the field, congratulating teammates for good plays and encouraging and helping them after mistakes.
Linder said he took that role seriously, but when Consol suffered a tough, last-minute loss to Fort Bend Marshall in the area round of the playoffs, he couldn’t help but feel like he could have tipped the scales in the Tigers’ favor if he had been on the field.
“Not being able to lead that defense to a state championship, or even a deep run in the playoffs, that was the hardest thing, not being able to be out there with my brothers,” Linder said. “I wanted to play against Fort Bend Marshall because of [the 49-31 loss] the year before. It would have had a little extra something, so I feel like I could have made a difference.”
Linder signed with Blinn in February but wasn’t ready to give up on representing the Tigers in athletics. He was cleared to begin running in January and had his sights set on competing in track with a likely return in April.
Linder said it looked like he was going to meet that target date when the UIL suspended spring sports on March 13 and soon after canceled the season due to the coronavirus.
For the second time in his senior year, Linder was left without a chance to compete. But he said he had a strong support system to help him through it, just like they did when he first suffered the injury.
“The beginning was hard, from the day I found out [it was an ACL injury] through the surgery,” Linder said. “I had my parents, my sister and a lot of my friends supporting me. Everyone came to the hospital to visit me, so that was huge. There were a lot of supporters, so that helped me get through it.”
Once again, Linder directed his disappointment into his drive to move on to the next objective, in this case getting ready for football at Blinn. He said he’s feeling back to his old self and is running footwork drills at full speed.
“I was on a path that I had determined for myself, but then I hit a bump, so now I’ve had to make a new path,” Linder said. “That’s what I’m on right now, my own journey. God has a bigger plan for me, so I’m going to take it one day at a time and go from there.”
